  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Weibo Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
Weibo : Q1 2021 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call

05/08/2021 | 08:32pm EDT
Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2687308

Disclaimer

Weibo Corp. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 00:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 034 M - -
Net income 2021 470 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 916 M 10 916 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 5 073
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 54,15 $
Last Close Price 47,91 $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Hong Du Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION16.88%10 916
OMNICOM GROUP INC.36.22%18 131
WPP PLC23.73%16 681
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA37.00%16 678
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.40.01%13 166
AUTOHOME INC.-6.63%11 846