Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Weibo : Quake in China's Yunnan province kills three, injures 28

05/21/2021 | 09:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 22 (Reuters) - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Yunnan province in southwestern China late on Friday, killing three people and injured 28, the Yunnan provincial government said on Saturday.

The quake hit at a depth of 8 km (5 miles) and was followed by aftershocks, according to data from China Earthquake Networks Center.

CCTV quoted authorities as saying the collapse of some roads along with landslides had cut some transportation lines, but electricity, telephones and internet were working.

CCTV said an emergency was declared and rescue operations were launched in Dali, a city of 134,000 people in Yunnan province about 24 km (15 miles) from the epicentre.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake also struck Qinghai province in western China on Saturday, China Earthquake Networks Center reported. Authorities have not reported any casualties related to that quake. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru, Yilei Sun, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Howard Goller, William Mallard and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WEIBO CORPORATION
05/21WEIBO  : Quake in China's Yunnan province kills three, injures 28
RE
05/21SHENZHEN SEG  : skyscraper closed as officials seek cause of shaking
RE
05/18MARKET CHATTER : Tesla to Cooperate With Authorities Investigating Accident in C..
MT
05/18TESLA  : cooperating with Chinese authorities after accident killed police offic..
RE
05/14Tornadoes hit two Chinese provinces, killing 12, injuring hundreds
RE
05/12Tesla says it supports standardisation of China auto industry
RE
05/12WEIBO  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
05/12TESLA  : says it supports standardisation of China auto industry
RE
05/10MARKET CHATTER : China's Internet Watchdog Slams Fans of iQiyi's Talent Show for..
MT
05/10WEIBO  : Earnings Flash (WB) WEIBO CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $0.57, vs. Street Es..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 111 M - -
Net income 2021 458 M - -
Net cash 2021 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 950 M 10 950 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 073
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 54,31 $
Last Close Price 48,06 $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Hong Du Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION17.25%10 950
OMNICOM GROUP INC.32.90%17 770
WPP PLC21.80%16 625
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA34.84%16 399
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.40.39%12 989
AUTOHOME INC.-17.44%10 474