Weibo : Quake in China's Yunnan province kills three, injures 28

May 22 (Reuters) - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Yunnan
province in southwestern China late on Friday, killing three
people and injured 28, the Yunnan provincial government said on
Saturday.
The quake hit at a depth of 8 km (5 miles) and was followed
by aftershocks, according to data from China Earthquake Networks
Center.
CCTV quoted authorities as saying the collapse of some roads
along with landslides had cut some transportation lines, but
electricity, telephones and internet were working.
CCTV said an emergency was declared and rescue operations
were launched in Dali, a city of 134,000 people in Yunnan
province about 24 km (15 miles) from the epicentre.
A 7.4-magnitude earthquake also struck Qinghai province in
western China on Saturday, China Earthquake Networks Center
reported. Authorities have not reported any casualties related
to that quake.
