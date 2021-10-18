Log in
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xiaomi to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -executive

10/18/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Xiaomi logos are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a senior company executive wrote on Tuesday on social media site Weibo.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 225 M - -
Net income 2021 447 M - -
Net cash 2021 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 199 M 11 199 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 073
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 49,15 $
Average target price 59,40 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Yan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION19.91%10 918
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA44.11%17 268
OMNICOM GROUP INC.22.77%16 417
WPP PLC23.00%16 010
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.62.24%15 044
CYBERAGENT, INC.18.87%9 500