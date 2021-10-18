Log in
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Weibo Corporation
News
WB
US9485961018
WEIBO CORPORATION
(WB)
Delayed Nasdaq -
10/18 04:00:00 pm
49.15
USD
+2.57%
Xiaomi to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -executive
10/18/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a senior company executive wrote on Tuesday on social media site Weibo.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on WEIBO CORPORATION
08/20
WEIBO
: HSBC Lifts Weibo to Hold From Reduce, Price Target to $51 From $40
MT
08/19
WEIBO
: Credit Suisse Upgrades Weibo to Outperform from Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
08/19
WEIBO
: Benchmark Capital Adjusts Weibo PT to $70 From $67, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
2 225 M
-
-
Net income 2021
447 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
693 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
24,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
11 199 M
11 199 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
4,72x
EV / Sales 2022
3,95x
Nbr of Employees
5 073
Free-Float
35,5%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
49,15 $
Average target price
59,40 $
Spread / Average Target
20,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang
Chief Executive Officer
Fei Cao
Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao
Chairman
Pehong Chen
Independent Director
Yan Wang
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION
19.91%
10 918
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
44.11%
17 268
OMNICOM GROUP INC.
22.77%
16 417
WPP PLC
23.00%
16 010
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
62.24%
15 044
CYBERAGENT, INC.
18.87%
9 500
