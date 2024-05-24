From May 22 to 23, 2024, Tan Xuguang led a team to visit TÜV SÜD, FEV and Volkswagen's MAN Group in Munich and other cities in Germany to talk about working together to meet the challenges of the new technology era and reach a series of strategic cooperation consensus around the system layout of global cooperation.

Tan Xuguang led the team to visit MAN Group in Germany

On May 23, 2024 local time, Tan Xuguang led a team to visit MAN Group, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Traton Group, and had in-depth talks with Christian Levin, Chairman and CEO of Volkswagen Traton Group and President and CEO of Scania Commercial Vehicles Group. The future competition situation and technological development trend of the global commercial vehicle industry were discussed in depth.

Christian Levin said:

Since last year, the management teams of our two sides have conducted several rounds of efficient and practical visits and exchanges, pushing our cooperative relations to a new level. I admire the achievements made by Sinotruk in the global heavy-duty truck market in recent years. The industrial chain layout of us is highly compatible, and the strategic cooperation space is very broad. We hope to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in the field of new science and technology to achieve win-win development.

Tan Xuguang said:

Traton Group has always been a benchmark for us to learn from. Sinotruk has had a good cooperation with MAN Group for 15 years. We are and will be close strategic friends in the past, present and future. We are willing to further expand our cooperation in the whole field of "traditional energy + new energy" and two industrial chains, so as to achieve win-win results in global cooperation and competition.

Tan Xuguang and the team visited the intelligent heavy-duty truck factory of MAN Group. Alexander Vlaskamp, Chairman and CEO of MAN Group, accompanied throughout the visit.

Tan Xuguang presided over the Weichai-FEV technical seminar

On May 22, 2024, Tan Xuguang chaired a strategic technology seminar between Weichai and FEV in Munich. Technical experts from FEV and Weichai headquarters had in-depth exchanges on product upgrading, competitive product benchmarking, future planning and other fields.