On 29 April 2024, at 18:00 Beijing time, Tan Xuguang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ferretti Group, listened to a work report on the company's operation from January to April by Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group, at Weichai Beijing Operation Center.

At 21:00 Beijing time, 15:00 Italy Time, Tan Xuguang and Alberto Galassi co-chaired the meeting of Board of Directors of Ferretti in Beijing. Members of the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors attended the meeting on line.

The Board meeting revolved upon and approved the report on the company's operations in January-April 2024. The company's continued growth was fully recognized.

Tan Xuguang said

I hope that the management team of Ferretti optimizes corporate governance in accordance with laws and regulations, continuously underpins operational performance, and creates value for global shareholders.

Galassi said that he will lead the management team to firmly implement the resolutions of the Board meeting, conscientiously perform duties and responsibilities to promote the company to grow sustainably and rapidly, and to become the unchallengeable top brand in the global yacht industry!