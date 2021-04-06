Tan Xuguang: Go All Out for the Second Quarter

At 9 a.m. on April 4, 2021, Weichai Group held the second quarter production mobilization meeting. Tan Xuguang called on all employees to take the initiative and go all out for the second quarter as a present for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP.

In 2021, Weichai has a high-quality start with both revenue and profit growing rapidly in the first quarter, setting a record high. In particular, Weichai Lovol Heavy Industries saw substantial growth in the first quarter after the reorganization, and delivered wonderful results of reform efficiency!

Tan Xuguang said that the hard-won achievements were made by all employees 'sacrificing themselves for the company'. You have no complaints, no regrets, and devoted yourself silently. I see it all, I see everyone's hard work. On behalf of the management team, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone. And I hope that you will make persistent efforts and work together to create a new miracle of Weichai.