WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(2338)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tan Xuguang: Go All Out for the Second Quarter

04/06/2021 | 02:50am EDT
　　At 9 a.m. on April 4, 2021, Weichai Group held the second quarter production mobilization meeting. Tan Xuguang called on all employees to take the initiative and go all out for the second quarter as a present for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP.

　　In 2021, Weichai has a high-quality start with both revenue and profit growing rapidly in the first quarter, setting a record high. In particular, Weichai Lovol Heavy Industries saw substantial growth in the first quarter after the reorganization, and delivered wonderful results of reform efficiency!

　　Tan Xuguang said that the hard-won achievements were made by all employees 'sacrificing themselves for the company'. You have no complaints, no regrets, and devoted yourself silently. I see it all, I see everyone's hard work. On behalf of the management team, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone. And I hope that you will make persistent efforts and work together to create a new miracle of Weichai.

Disclaimer

Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 06:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 216 B 32 982 M 32 982 M
Net income 2021 10 985 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
Net cash 2021 46 420 M 7 083 M 7 083 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 147 B 22 438 M 22 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,14 CNY
Last Close Price 16,13 CNY
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xu Guang Tan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Jun Sun Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Xin Yu Xu Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Quan Zhang Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Kwan Tong Kwong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.22.75%22 438
DENSO CORPORATION20.20%50 693
APTIV PLC9.00%38 065
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.24.61%26 933
CONTINENTAL AG-5.93%26 820
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD18.98%25 014
