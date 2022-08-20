Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2338   CNE1000004L9

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(2338)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-19 am EDT
10.80 HKD   -0.18%
04:46aTAN XUGUANG : Make Every Effort to Ensure Heatstroke Prevention and Safe Production of E...
PU
08/11POWER SOLUTIONS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02Weichai Power Invests $213 Million in Structured Deposit Product
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tan Xuguang: Make Every Effort to Ensure Heatstroke Prevention and Safe Production of E...

08/20/2022 | 04:46am EDT
At 18:00 on August 17th, 2022, Tan Xuguang held a special telephone conference during his business trip to listen to the safety and production of employees of Chongqing Weichai Engine Co., Ltd., Chongyou Hi-tech Electronic Fuel Injection System (Chongqing) Co., Ltd. and CNHTC (Chongqing) Light Vehicle Co., Ltd. under high temperature weather, and made work arrangements.

Tan Xuguang said that the Group has been paying close attention to the situation of more than 3000 local employees fighting against high temperature and heat natural disasters due to the continuous extreme high temperature weather above 40℃ in Chongqing recently. The ownership enterprises in Chongqing should actively respond to the unified arrangement of the local government, fully cooperate with the work of saving electricity, and show the political responsibility of state-owned enterprises. The CPC Committee, Administration, Labor Union and Youth League Committee of the local enterprises of the group should make concerted efforts to provide high-temperature mitigation service, protect employees from heatstroke and ensure safe production.

Chongqing Weichai Engine Co., Ltd.

Chongyou Hi-tech Electronic Fuel Injection System (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

CNHTC (Chongqing) Light Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 08:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 189 B 27 721 M 27 721 M
Net income 2022 7 600 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
Net cash 2022 53 332 M 7 823 M 7 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 96 283 M 14 123 M 14 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 42 953
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,38 CNY
Average target price 13,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Guang Tan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gang Feng Co-Executive President
Jian Bo Yan Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Hong Ming Yuan Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Guangxu Cheng Co-Executive President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-29.23%14 123
DENSO CORPORATION-17.65%44 341
APTIV PLC-37.09%28 922
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-20.25%18 256
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.72%14 485
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.29%14 452