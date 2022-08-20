Tan Xuguang: Make Every Effort to Ensure Heatstroke Prevention and Safe Production of E...

At 18:00 on August 17th, 2022, Tan Xuguang held a special telephone conference during his business trip to listen to the safety and production of employees of Chongqing Weichai Engine Co., Ltd., Chongyou Hi-tech Electronic Fuel Injection System (Chongqing) Co., Ltd. and CNHTC (Chongqing) Light Vehicle Co., Ltd. under high temperature weather, and made work arrangements.

Tan Xuguang said that the Group has been paying close attention to the situation of more than 3000 local employees fighting against high temperature and heat natural disasters due to the continuous extreme high temperature weather above 40℃ in Chongqing recently. The ownership enterprises in Chongqing should actively respond to the unified arrangement of the local government, fully cooperate with the work of saving electricity, and show the political responsibility of state-owned enterprises. The CPC Committee, Administration, Labor Union and Youth League Committee of the local enterprises of the group should make concerted efforts to provide high-temperature mitigation service, protect employees from heatstroke and ensure safe production.

Chongqing Weichai Engine Co., Ltd.

Chongyou Hi-tech Electronic Fuel Injection System (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

CNHTC (Chongqing) Light Vehicle Co., Ltd.