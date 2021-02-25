Weichai Power : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

In line with the development needs of the Company's business, in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China ( ʕശɛ͏΍ձ਷ʮ̡ج' ), the Guidelines for the Articles of Association of Listed Companies (2019 revision) ( ɪ̹ʮ̡ ௝೻ܸˏ€ 2019 ϋࡌࠈ' ) and other relevant laws and regulations, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (the "Company") proposes to make certain amendments to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") to expand the scope of business of the Company and to make certain consequential changes to the amendment history of the Articles.

The Board considers that the said amendments to the Articles are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders (the "Shareholders") as a whole. The proposed amendments to the Articles are subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders by way of special resolution at a forthcoming extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM").

The details of the proposed amendments to the Articles will be set out in the notice convening the EGM to be issued by the Company.

25 February 2021

