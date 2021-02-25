Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Weichai Power Co., Ltd.    2338   CNE1000004L9

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(2338)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Weichai Power : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

02/25/2021 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ᐂࣵਗɢٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2338)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

In line with the development needs of the Company's business, in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China ( ʕശɛ͏΍ձ਷ʮ̡ج' ), the Guidelines for the Articles of Association of Listed Companies (2019 revision) ( ɪ̹ʮ̡ ௝೻ܸˏ€ 2019 ϋࡌࠈ' ) and other relevant laws and regulations, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (the "Company") proposes to make certain amendments to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") to expand the scope of business of the Company and to make certain consequential changes to the amendment history of the Articles.

The Board considers that the said amendments to the Articles are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders (the "Shareholders") as a whole. The proposed amendments to the Articles are subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders by way of special resolution at a forthcoming extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM").

The details of the proposed amendments to the Articles will be set out in the notice convening the EGM to be issued by the Company.

By order of the Board of Directors

Weichai Power Co., Ltd.

Tan Xuguang Chairman and CEO

The PRC, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Xuguang, Mr. Zhang Quan, Mr. Xu Xinyu, Mr. Sun Shaojun, Mr. Yuan Hongming and Mr. Yan Jianbo; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Liangfu, Mr. Jiang Kui, Mr. Gordon Riske and Mr. Michael Martin Macht; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Hongwu, Mr. Wen Daocai, Ms. Jiang Yan, Mr. Yu Zhuoping and Ms. Zhao Huifang.

Disclaimer

Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:32:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
07:35aWEICHAI POWER : Announcement continuing connected transactions
PU
07:33aWEICHAI POWER : Announcement proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
07:29aWEICHAI POWER : Voluntary announcement possible spin-off and separate listing of..
PU
02/23WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Consolidation phase
02/18CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 10-K FYE December -2-
DJ
02/17WEICHAI POWER : Tan Xuguang Visits Frontline Employees Working Overtime on Chine..
PU
02/17TAN XUGUANG : Weichai Spirit is Flying High in Hailar!
PU
02/17WEICHAI POWER : Redeployment and Remobilization for Production Safety and Epidem..
PU
02/16POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
02/16POWER INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Appointment of Lance Arnett as its Chief Exe..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 196 B 30 378 M 30 378 M
Net income 2020 9 802 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
Net cash 2020 34 153 M 5 296 M 5 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 175 B 27 087 M 27 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 80 182
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,01 CNY
Last Close Price 19,40 CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xu Guang Tan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Jun Sun Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Xin Yu Xu Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Quan Zhang Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Kwan Tong Kwong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.49.74%27 087
DENSO CORPORATION4.79%47 005
APTIV PLC19.13%41 913
CONTINENTAL AG-0.62%29 241
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD21.33%26 108
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.20.04%26 028
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ