WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(2338)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Weichai Power : Invests in Shengrui Transmission's 8AT Automatic Transmission

09/04/2020 | 04:30am EDT

　　On the afternoon of August 31, 2020, Weichai Power and Shengrui Transmission signed a strategic cooperation agreement for Weichai to invest in Shengrui's 8AT automatic transmission to jointly promote the acceleration of the industrialization of high-end transmission technology for light commercial vehicles and buses in China.

　　The front-placed front-drive 8-speed automatic transmission independently developed by Shengrui Transmission won the first prize of National Science and Technology Progress Award. It is an outstanding representative of China's equipment manufacturing industry and the pride of a national brand. At present, the development of Shengrui 8AT products have covered from horizontal to vertical, and from traditional fuel vehicle transmission to new energy vehicle transmission. In the future, the two parties will deepen technical cooperation and use Weichai 2L diesel engines as a breaking point to create cutting-edge powertrains and accelerate the commercialization of a new generation of 8AT diesel powertrains.

　　Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Weichai Power, said: Today is an important moment for China's automobile industry, and it is also an important moment for Weifang City. Weichai will give full play to the advantages of its coverage in the entire industry chain to promote the 8AT automatic transmission to become world-class, and make new and greater contributions to the economic development of Weifang.

Disclaimer

Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 08:29:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 187 B 27 388 M 27 388 M
Net income 2020 9 895 M 1 446 M 1 446 M
Net cash 2020 35 252 M 5 153 M 5 153 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 118 B 17 243 M 17 251 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 80 182
Free-Float 72,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Guang Tan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Jun Sun Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Xin Yu Xu Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Quan Zhang Co-Executive President & Executive Director
Wen Wu Lu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-3.28%17 243
DENSO CORPORATION-11.24%31 992
APTIV PLC-8.64%24 302
CONTINENTAL AG-19.28%21 723
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-8.79%18 488
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.33%15 319
