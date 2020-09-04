Weichai Power : Invests in Shengrui Transmission's 8AT Automatic Transmission

On the afternoon of August 31, 2020, Weichai Power and Shengrui Transmission signed a strategic cooperation agreement for Weichai to invest in Shengrui's 8AT automatic transmission to jointly promote the acceleration of the industrialization of high-end transmission technology for light commercial vehicles and buses in China.

The front-placed front-drive 8-speed automatic transmission independently developed by Shengrui Transmission won the first prize of National Science and Technology Progress Award. It is an outstanding representative of China's equipment manufacturing industry and the pride of a national brand. At present, the development of Shengrui 8AT products have covered from horizontal to vertical, and from traditional fuel vehicle transmission to new energy vehicle transmission. In the future, the two parties will deepen technical cooperation and use Weichai 2L diesel engines as a breaking point to create cutting-edge powertrains and accelerate the commercialization of a new generation of 8AT diesel powertrains.

Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Weichai Power, said: Today is an important moment for China's automobile industry, and it is also an important moment for Weifang City. Weichai will give full play to the advantages of its coverage in the entire industry chain to promote the 8AT automatic transmission to become world-class, and make new and greater contributions to the economic development of Weifang.