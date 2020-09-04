Log in
Weichai Power : The KION Intelligent Forklift Project and the Second Phase of Sinotruk Intelligent Netw...

09/04/2020 | 04:30am EDT

　　On the afternoon of August 17, Shandong Province held the launch ceremony for the second phase of the KION Intelligent Forklift and Sinotruk Intelligent Networked Heavy Truck Project. The ceremony is conducted both at the main venue and through live video connection.

　　During the event, Tan Xuguang, chairman of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, Weichai Group, and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group (Sinotruk), introduced the project. Tan Xuguang and Gordon Riske signed an investment cooperation agreement online between Weichai Power Co., Ltd. and KION Germany.

　　The KION intelligent forklift project is invested and constructed by KION Group, which will build a high-end new energy forklift R&D and manufacturing base. The second phase of the intelligent networked heavy truck project is invested and constructed by Sinotruk. It is a leading project of Shandong Heavy Industry Group's green intelligent manufacturing industrial city, with a planned total investment of 15 billion yuan.

Disclaimer

Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 08:29:02 UTC
