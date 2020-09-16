Weichai Power : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASE OF THE FIRST COMMERCIAL DIESEL ENGINE IN THE WORLD WITH AN OVER 50% THERMAL EFFICIENCY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RELEASE OF THE FIRST COMMERCIAL DIESEL ENGINE IN THE

WORLD WITH AN OVER 50% THERMAL EFFICIENCY

The Board is pleased to announce that on 16 September 2020, the Company officially released the first commercial diesel engine in the world with an over 50% thermal efficiency.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that at the conference held on 16 September 2020 in Ji'nan, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), the Company officially released the first commercial diesel engine in the world with an over 50% thermal efficiency. At the said conference, the Company was awarded certificates recognising its achievement of a thermal efficiency of 50.26% from China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. (中國汽車技術研究中心有限公司, the nationwide testing institution for internal-combustion engines in the PRC) and TÜV SÜD in Germany (the worldwide authoritative testing institution for internal-combustion engines), respectively.