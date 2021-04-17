Weichai Power : National Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Center Settles in Weichai Power of Shandong

On the afternoon of April 16, 2021, the National Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Center, led by Weichai Power, officially settled in Shandong. Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology Ministry, and Liu Jiayi, Secretary of Shandong Provincial Party Committee, jointly unveiled it. Leaders from the Science and Technology Ministry, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Government have witnessed this historical moment.

The National Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Center is based in Shandong, facing the industries of China and moving towards the world. With the core of industry leading technology and key common technology research and development and application, the Center serves the strategy needs of the national fuel cell industry and strives to become a world-class fuel cell technology innovation center. The Center will comprehensively enhance the core competitiveness of China's fuel cell and related industries, and build a strategic scientific and technological force that represents the China's frontiers in international competition.