Weichai Power : Proxy form for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting and any adjournment thereof

濰柴動力股份有限公司

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2338)

Proxy form for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting and any adjournment thereof

No. of Shares to which this Proxy relates (note 1)

Type of Shares (H Shares/A Shares) to which this Proxy relates (note 1)

I/We (note 2)

of

being the registered holder(s) of H Shares/A Shares (note 3) in WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the Meeting or (note 4)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at the Company's conference room at 197, Section A, Fu Shou East Street, High Technology Industrial Development Zone, Weifang, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China at 2:50 p.m. on 21 May 2021 (and at any adjournment thereof) (the "EGM") and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under law, regulation and the Articles of Association of the Company in respect of any other business to be considered in the EGM. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR (note 5) AGAINST (note 5) ABSTAIN (note 5)