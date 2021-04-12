Weichai Power : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY CSRC

Log in
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(2338)
04/12/2021 | 07:13am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation. In particular, this announcement does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in Hong Kong or elsewhere.

濰柴動力股份有限公司

WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2338)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF THE

PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY CSRC

Reference is made to the announcements of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 24 December 2020, 25 January 2021, 26 January 2021 and 29 January 2021 and the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 11 January 2021, in respect of, inter alia, the proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Company is pleased to announce that on 12 April 2021, the Issuance Examination Committee of the CSRC reviewed the Company's application in respect of the A Share Issue. According to the review results, the Company's application in respect of the A Share Issue has been approved.

Currently, the Company has not received the written approval from the CSRC and an announcement will be made by the Company upon receipt of the official approval from the CSRC.

Further announcement(s) will also be made by the Company in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules and applicable laws and regulations as when appropriate depending on the progress of the Non-public Issuance of A Shares. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the H Shares or other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board of Directors

Weichai Power Co., Ltd.

Tan Xuguang

Chairman and CEO

The PRC, 12 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Xuguang, Mr. Zhang Quan, Mr. Xu Xinyu, Mr. Sun Shaojun, Mr. Yuan Hongming and Mr. Yan Jianbo; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Liangfu, Mr. Jiang Kui, Mr. Gordon Riske and Mr. Michael Martin Macht; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Hongwu, Mr. Wen Daocai, Ms. Jiang Yan, Mr. Yu Zhuoping and Ms. Zhao Huifang.

Disclaimer

Weichai Power Company Limited published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
