Weichai Power : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY CSRC

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF THE

PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY CSRC

Reference is made to the announcements of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 24 December 2020, 25 January 2021, 26 January 2021 and 29 January 2021 and the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 11 January 2021, in respect of, inter alia, the proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Company is pleased to announce that on 12 April 2021, the Issuance Examination Committee of the CSRC reviewed the Company's application in respect of the A Share Issue. According to the review results, the Company's application in respect of the A Share Issue has been approved.

Currently, the Company has not received the written approval from the CSRC and an announcement will be made by the Company upon receipt of the official approval from the CSRC.