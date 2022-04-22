Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weidai Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEI   US94861A2078

WEIDAI LTD.

(WEI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/22 03:59:37 pm EDT
1.070 USD   +1.90%
04/22Weidai Ltd. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/11Weidai Ltd. Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/11Weidai Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weidai Ltd. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/22/2022 | 08:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), an auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://weidai.investorroom.com/.

About Weidai Ltd.

Weidai Ltd. is an auto-backed financing solution provider in China supported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of "non-standard" collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China's small and micro enterprises, and connects borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

For more information, please visit http://weidai.investorroom.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Christensen
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In US:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weidai-ltd-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301531362.html

SOURCE Weidai Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WEIDAI LTD.
04/22Weidai Ltd. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/11Weidai Ltd. Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/11Weidai Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/04Top Premarket Decliners
MT
03/28WEIDAI : Announces Preliminary Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/28Weidai Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
03/01SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
03/01WEIDAI : Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Requirement - Form 6-K
PU
03/01Weidai Regains Compliance With NYSE Listing Rule With ADS-Share Ratio Change
MT
01/26Wall Street Set for Gains Ahead of Fed Decision
MT
More news