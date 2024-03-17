Certain A Shares of Weihai Honglin Electronic Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024.

Certain A Shares of Weihai Honglin Electronic Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 369 days starting from 14-MAR-2023 to 17-MAR-2024.



Details:

The company's controlling shareholder Weihai Mingbo Cable Technology Co., Ltd., company?s actual controller, Chi Shaolin, except for the actual controller, other directors, supervisors and senior executives Yang Fuwei, Yang Ziping, Chi Zhongmin, Wang Dianzhi, and Sun Tao promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



Chongqing Xieyao Trading Co., Ltd., Weihai Bochuang Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Weihai Ruiguan Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Weihai Ruichuang Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Meishan Free Trade Port Zone Shixichi Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)?Shenzhen Innovation Investment Group Co., Ltd. ?Weihai Hongtu Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership) commit to within 12 months from the date of the company?s initial public offering and listing, the company will not transfer or entrust others to manage the company?s direct or indirect shares before the company?s IPO, nor will the company repurchase.



Company directors Liu Xiongbing, Liu Jing, Zhuang Xuju and Shi Dezheng, supervisors Xu Yan and Liu Lichun, and senior management Chen Jing made the following commitments within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.