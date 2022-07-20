Weikeng Industrial : Announcement of the Early redemption of Weikeng's 5th domestic unsecured convertible bond and the termination of trading on OTC on September 2, 2022
07/20/2022 | 08:24am EDT
Provided by: Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/07/20
Time of announcement
20:12:54
Subject
Announcement of the Early redemption of Weikeng's
5th domestic unsecured convertible bond and the
termination of trading on OTC on September 2, 2022
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Cause( please enter 「Early redemption」or「Maturity date falls within
closure period of conversion」:Early redemption
2.Provisions of issuance and conversion terms:According to Article 18 of
the Procedures for Issuance and Conversion of the Company's Domestic
5th Unsecured Convertible Corporate Bond.
3.Bond early redemption date/ maturity date:2022/09/01
4.Closure period of conversion:N/A
5.Bond (early) redemption price (% of par value):NT$100,000(100%)
6.Stockholder affairs agency:Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.-Stock Agency
Department(Address：B1F., No.210, Sec. 3, Chengde Rd., Datong Dist., Taipei
City 103, Taiwan (R.O.C.)).
7.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/09/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Notification and acceptance period of redemption of the 5th domestic
unsecured convertible bond: From August 1, 2022 to September 1, 2022
(2)The Company can exercise the redemption rights of the 5th domestic
unsecured convertible bond from 3 months later after the issuance date
(February 4, 2021) to 40 days before the expiration date (September 24, 2025)
when the outstanding bonds is less than 10% of the initial outstanding,
the company could send the 1-month "Bond Redemption Notice" by registered
mail. If the bondholder doesn't reply in writing to the company's stock
agency before the bond redemption date, the company will redemption in
cash 5 business days after the collection date.
