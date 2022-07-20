Weikeng Industrial : Announcement of the Early redemption of Weikeng's 5th domestic unsecured convertible bond and the termination of trading on OTC on September 2, 2022

Statement

1.Cause( please enter 「Early redemption」or「Maturity date falls within closure period of conversion」:Early redemption 2.Provisions of issuance and conversion terms:According to Article 18 of the Procedures for Issuance and Conversion of the Company's Domestic 5th Unsecured Convertible Corporate Bond. 3.Bond early redemption date/ maturity date:2022/09/01 4.Closure period of conversion:N/A 5.Bond (early) redemption price (% of par value):NT$100,000(100%) 6.Stockholder affairs agency:Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.-Stock Agency Department(Address：B1F., No.210, Sec. 3, Chengde Rd., Datong Dist., Taipei City 103, Taiwan (R.O.C.)). 7.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/09/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Notification and acceptance period of redemption of the 5th domestic unsecured convertible bond: From August 1, 2022 to September 1, 2022 (2)The Company can exercise the redemption rights of the 5th domestic unsecured convertible bond from 3 months later after the issuance date (February 4, 2021) to 40 days before the expiration date (September 24, 2025) when the outstanding bonds is less than 10% of the initial outstanding, the company could send the 1-month "Bond Redemption Notice" by registered mail. If the bondholder doesn't reply in writing to the company's stock agency before the bond redemption date, the company will redemption in cash 5 business days after the collection date.