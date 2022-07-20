Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3033   TW0003033007

WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(3033)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
28.05 TWD   +0.54%
08:24aWEIKENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Early redemption of Weikeng's 5th domestic unsecured convertible bond and the termination of trading on OTC on September 2, 2022
PU
06/30WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL : 2022 Q1 Consolidated Financial Statement
PU
06/28WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement in accordance with Article 25 of “Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weikeng Industrial : Announcement of the Early redemption of Weikeng's 5th domestic unsecured convertible bond and the termination of trading on OTC on September 2, 2022

07/20/2022 | 08:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 20:12:54
Subject 
 Announcement of the Early redemption of Weikeng's
5th domestic unsecured convertible bond and the
termination of trading on OTC on September 2, 2022
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Cause( please enter 「Early redemption」or「Maturity date falls within
closure period of conversion」:Early redemption
2.Provisions of issuance and conversion terms:According to Article 18 of
the Procedures for Issuance and Conversion of the Company's Domestic
 5th Unsecured Convertible Corporate Bond.
3.Bond early redemption date/ maturity date:2022/09/01
4.Closure period of conversion:N/A
5.Bond (early) redemption price (% of par value):NT$100,000(100%)
6.Stockholder affairs agency:Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.-Stock Agency
Department(Address：B1F., No.210, Sec. 3, Chengde Rd., Datong Dist., Taipei
 City 103, Taiwan (R.O.C.)).
7.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/09/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Notification and acceptance period of redemption of the 5th domestic
unsecured convertible bond: From August 1, 2022 to September 1, 2022
(2)The Company can exercise the redemption rights of the 5th domestic
unsecured convertible bond from 3 months later after the issuance date
(February 4, 2021) to 40 days before the expiration date (September 24, 2025)
 when the outstanding bonds is less than 10% of the initial outstanding,
the company could send the 1-month "Bond Redemption Notice" by registered
 mail. If the bondholder doesn't reply in writing to the company's stock
 agency before the bond redemption date, the company will redemption in
cash 5 business days after the collection date.

Disclaimer

Weikeng Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 72 405 M - -
Net income 2021 1 721 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,94x
Yield 2021 9,56%
Capitalization 11 817 M 396 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chiu Chiang Hu Chairman, President & General Manager
Che Pin Wu Vice President-Finance & Administration
Ting Fang Chi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Hung Lin Independent Director
Yue Ping Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-12.21%396
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.16%426 184
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.23%425 482
BROADCOM INC.-23.51%205 543
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.41%165 054
INTEL CORPORATION-21.90%164 446