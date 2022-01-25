Log in
    3033   TW0003033007

WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(3033)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Weikeng Industrial : Announcement on the Company's consolidated and self-assessed income or loss for the fourth quarter and the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

01/25/2022 | 06:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/25 Time of announcement 19:26:01
Subject 
 Announcement on the Company's consolidated and
self-assessed income or loss for the fourth quarter and
the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Date of events 2022/01/25 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/25
2.Company name: Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head Office (the Company)
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N.A
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement on the Company's consolidated and
self-assessed income or loss for the fourth quarter and the 12 months
ended Dec. 31, 2021.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:As the below profit or
loss information:
Profit or loss account         For the 3 months         For the 12 months
 (Unit: NT$ thousand)         ended Dec. 31, 2021      ended Dec. 31, 2021
                                 Amount    QoQ(%)YoY(%)  Amount     YoY(%)
---------------------------  -----------------------   -------------------
Net Sales Revenue             $18,320,246    (6)   18   $72,404,886    24
Gross Profit                    1,369,033   (10)   75     5,162,842    68
Net Operating Income              630,317   (21)  185�@   2,530,664   159
Profit before Tax                 634,961   (18)  160     2,456,364   163
Profit                            423,724   (20)  149     1,684,830   141
Other Comprehensive Income,net    (16,390)   20    63       (94,555)   30
Comprehensive Income              407,334   (20)  223     1,590,275   182
Basic Earnings Per Share(NT$)        1.04   (27)  126          4.45   134

Disclaimer

Weikeng Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 11:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 58 413 M 2 107 M 2 107 M
Net income 2020 699 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net Debt 2020 8 379 M 302 M 302 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 7,00%
Capitalization 12 515 M 451 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 82,1%
