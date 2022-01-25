Weikeng Industrial : Announcement on the Company's consolidated and self-assessed income or loss for the fourth quarter and the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/25
2.Company name: Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head Office (the Company)
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N.A
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement on the Company's consolidated and
self-assessed income or loss for the fourth quarter and the 12 months
ended Dec. 31, 2021.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:As the below profit or
loss information:
Profit or loss account For the 3 months For the 12 months
(Unit: NT$ thousand) ended Dec. 31, 2021 ended Dec. 31, 2021
Amount QoQ(%)YoY(%) Amount YoY(%)
--------------------------- ----------------------- -------------------
Net Sales Revenue $18,320,246 (6) 18 $72,404,886 24
Gross Profit 1,369,033 (10) 75 5,162,842 68
Net Operating Income 630,317 (21) 185�@ 2,530,664 159
Profit before Tax 634,961 (18) 160 2,456,364 163
Profit 423,724 (20) 149 1,684,830 141
Other Comprehensive Income,net (16,390) 20 63 (94,555) 30
Comprehensive Income 407,334 (20) 223 1,590,275 182
Basic Earnings Per Share(NT$) 1.04 (27) 126 4.45 134