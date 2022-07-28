Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3033   TW0003033007

WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(3033)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
25.75 TWD   -0.39%
04:58aWEIKENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement on the Company's consolidated and self-assessed income or loss for the second quarter and for the 6 months ended Jun. 30, 2022.
PU
07/20WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Early redemption of Weikeng's 5th domestic unsecured convertible bond and the termination of trading on OTC on September 2, 2022
PU
06/30WEIKENG INDUSTRIAL : 2022 Q1 Consolidated Financial Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weikeng Industrial : Announcement on the Company's consolidated and self-assessed income or loss for the second quarter and for the 6 months ended Jun. 30, 2022.

07/28/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 16:50:12
Subject 
 Announcement on the Company's consolidated and
self-assessed income or loss for the second quarter and
for the 6 months ended Jun. 30, 2022.
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Company name: Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head Office (the Company)
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N.A
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement on the Company's consolidated and
self-assessed income or loss for the second quarter and for the 6 months
ended Jun. 30, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:As the below profit or
loss information:
Profit or loss account         For the 3 months         For the 6 months
 (Unit: NT$ thousand)         ended Jun. 30, 2022      ended Jun. 30, 2022
                                 Amount   QoQ(%)YoY(%)  Amount     YoY(%)
---------------------------  -----------------------   -------------------
Net Sales Revenue             $17,421,017    3   (7)   $34,345,562   (0.5)
Gross Profit                    1,515,012   16   15      2,818,144    24
Net Operating Income              839,821   25   20　    1,511,215    37
Profit before Tax                 743,650    6   12      1,445,223    38
Profit                            542,853    7   19      1,048,746    44
Other Comprehensive Income,net    155,307    2  311        307,388   634
Comprehensive Income              698,160    6   83      1,356,134   102
Basic Earnings Per Share(NT$)        1.29    7    4           2.50    26

Disclaimer

Weikeng Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
