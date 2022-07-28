Weikeng Industrial : Announcement on the Company's consolidated and self-assessed income or loss for the second quarter and for the 6 months ended Jun. 30, 2022.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Company name: Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head Office (the Company)
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N.A
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement on the Company's consolidated and
self-assessed income or loss for the second quarter and for the 6 months
ended Jun. 30, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:As the below profit or
loss information:
Profit or loss account For the 3 months For the 6 months
(Unit: NT$ thousand) ended Jun. 30, 2022 ended Jun. 30, 2022
Amount QoQ(%)YoY(%) Amount YoY(%)
--------------------------- ----------------------- -------------------
Net Sales Revenue $17,421,017 3 (7) $34,345,562 (0.5)
Gross Profit 1,515,012 16 15 2,818,144 24
Net Operating Income 839,821 25 20 1,511,215 37
Profit before Tax 743,650 6 12 1,445,223 38
Profit 542,853 7 19 1,048,746 44
Other Comprehensive Income,net 155,307 2 311 307,388 634
Comprehensive Income 698,160 6 83 1,356,134 102
Basic Earnings Per Share(NT$) 1.29 7 4 2.50 26