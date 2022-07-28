Weikeng Industrial : Announcement on the Company's consolidated and self-assessed income or loss for the second quarter and for the 6 months ended Jun. 30, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28 2.Company name: Weikeng Industrial Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head Office (the Company) 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N.A 5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement on the Company's consolidated and self-assessed income or loss for the second quarter and for the 6 months ended Jun. 30, 2022. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:As the below profit or loss information: Profit or loss account For the 3 months For the 6 months (Unit: NT$ thousand) ended Jun. 30, 2022 ended Jun. 30, 2022 Amount QoQ(%)YoY(%) Amount YoY(%) --------------------------- ----------------------- ------------------- Net Sales Revenue $17,421,017 3 (7) $34,345,562 (0.5) Gross Profit 1,515,012 16 15 2,818,144 24 Net Operating Income 839,821 25 20 1,511,215 37 Profit before Tax 743,650 6 12 1,445,223 38 Profit 542,853 7 19 1,048,746 44 Other Comprehensive Income,net 155,307 2 311 307,388 634 Comprehensive Income 698,160 6 83 1,356,134 102 Basic Earnings Per Share(NT$) 1.29 7 4 2.50 26