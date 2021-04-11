Weimob : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04/11/2021 | 06:17am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice. WEIMOB INC. 微盟集團* (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 2013) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting of Weimob Inc. (the "Company") will be held at the conference room of the Company, 14/F, Weimob Building, No. 258, Changjiang Road, Baoshan District, Shanghai, PRC on June 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. for the following purposes: To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended December 31, 2020. (A) To re-elect the following directors of the Company (the " Directors "): to re-elect Mr. SUN Taoyong as an executive director of the Company; to re-elect Dr. SUN Mingchun as an independent non-executive director of the Company; to re-elect Dr. LI Xufu as an independent non-executive director of the Company. To authorise the board of Directors of the Company (the " Board ") to fix the remuneration of the Directors. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of Directors to fix its remuneration. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: " That: subject to paragraph (iii) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined hereinafter) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and/or otherwise deal with additional shares of the Company (the " Shares ") or securities convertible into shares, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for shares or such convertible securities of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into Shares) which may require the exercise of such powers, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; - 1 - the approval in paragraph (i) above shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined hereinafter) to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options which may require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined hereinafter) pursuant to paragraph (i) above, otherwise than pursuant to paragraph (i) of this resolution, otherwise than pursuant to: any Rights Issue (as defined hereinafter); the grant or exercise of any option under any share option scheme of the Company (if applicable) or any other option, scheme or similar arrangements for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to the Directors, officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or other eligible participants specified thereunder of options to subscribe for Shares or rights to acquire Shares; any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment and issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company; or any issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing convertible notes issued by the Company or any existing securities of the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares, shall not exceed the aggregate of: 20% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing this resolution; and (if the Board is so authorised by resolution numbered 4(C)) the aggregate number of shares of the Company purchased by the Company subsequent to the passing of resolution numbered 4(B) (up to a maximum equivalent to 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing resolution numbered 4(B)), and the approval shall be limited accordingly; and - 2 - for the purpose of this resolution: " Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable laws or the articles of association of the Company to be held; and the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution; and " Rights Issue " means an offer of shares of the Company or an issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for Shares, open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or, having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the exercise or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company)." " That: subject to paragraph (ii) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined hereinafter) of all the powers of the Company to purchase Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange ") or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and which is recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange under the Code on Share Buy-backs and, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the " Listing Rules "), be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; - 3 - the aggregate number of the shares to be purchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (i) of this resolution shall not exceed 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; subject to the passing of each of the paragraphs (i) and (ii) of this resolution, any prior approvals of the kind referred to in paragraphs (i) and (ii) of this resolution which had been granted to the Directors and which are still in effect be and are hereby revoked; and for the purpose of this resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable laws or the articles of association of the Company to be held; and the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the directors of the Company by this resolution." " That conditional upon the resolutions numbered 4(A) and 4(B) set out in this notice being passed, the general mandate granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and/or otherwise deal with new Shares and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers pursuant to the resolution numbered 4(A) set out in this notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the number of the issued Shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the number of the issued Shares purchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to resolution numbered 4(B) set out in this notice, provided that such extended amount shall represent up to 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution." - 4 - 5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: "That: subject to fulfillment of the conditions as set out in the 2020 RSU Scheme of the Company constituted by the rules adopted by the Board on May 25, 2020, subject to paragraph (ii) of this resolution, the exercise by the Board and/or the persons authorized by the Board of all the powers of the Company to allot and issue Shares during the Applicable Period (as defined below), procure the transfer of Shares and otherwise deal with Shares pursuant to the vesting of any RSU granted or to be granted pursuant to the 2020 RSU Scheme as and when such RSUs vest be and is hereby approved; the maximum number of Shares that may underlie awards of RSUs to be granted by the Board and/or the persons authorized by the Board pursuant to the approval in paragraph (i) of this resolution (excluding RSUs that have lapsed or been cancelled in accordance with the rules of the 2020 RSU Scheme) be 45,511,948 Shares; for the purpose of this resolution:

" Applicable Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by passing of an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. By order of the Board WEIMOB INC. SUN Taoyong Chairman of the Board Hong Kong, April 12, 2021 - 5 - Registered office: Head office and principal place of P.O. Box 309, Ugland House business in PRC: Grand Cayman, KY1-1104 Weimob Building Cayman Islands No. 258, Changjiang Road Baoshan District Shanghai PRC Principal place of business in Hong Kong: 2701, 27th Floor Central Plaza 18 Harbour Road Wanchai Hong Kong Notes: Resolution numbered 4(C) will be proposed to the shareholders for approval provided that resolutions numbered 4(A) and 4(B) are passed by the shareholders of the Company. The register of members of the Company will be closed from June 24, 2021 to June 29, 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and properly completed and signed transfer forms must be lodged with the share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on June 23, 2021. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is appointed. Form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the annual general meeting (i.e. before 2:00 p.m. on June 27, 2021) or any adjourned meeting. In respect of resolutions numbered 2 above, Mr. SUN Taoyong, Dr. SUN Mingchun and Dr. LI Xufu shall hold office until the meeting and being eligible, offered themselves for re-election at the above meeting. Details of the above Directors are set out in Appendix I to the circular dated April 12, 2021. In respect of the resolution numbered 4(A) above, the Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plans to issue any new Shares referred therein. Approval is being sought from the shareholders of the Company as a general mandate for the purposes of the Listing Rules. In respect of resolution numbered 4(B) above, the Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers conferred by the general mandate to purchase Shares in circumstances which they deem appropriate and for the benefits of the Shareholders. The explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolution to approve the purchase by the Company of its own Shares, as required by the Listing Rules, is set out in Appendix II to the circular dated April 12, 2021. The ordinary resolutions set out above will be determined by way of poll. As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. SUN Taoyong, Mr. FANG Tongshu, Mr. YOU Fengchun and Mr. HUANG Junwei as executive Directors; and Mr. SUN Mingchun, Mr. LI Xufu and Mr. TANG Wei as independent non-executive Directors. For identification purpose only - 6 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Weimob Inc. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 10:16:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about WEIMOB INC. 06:19a WEIMOB : Form of proxy annual general meeting to be held on june 29, 2021 or an.. PU 06:17a WEIMOB : Notice of annual general meeting PU 06:13a WEIMOB : Proposals for general mandates to issue shares and purchase shares and.. PU 06:09a WEIMOB : Annual Report 2020 PU 03/18 WEIMOB : Swings to Loss in 2020; Shares Plummet 17% MT 03/17 WEIMOB : Annual results announcement for the year ended december 31, 2020 PU 03/05 WEIMOB : Notice of board meeting PU 02/23 EQS-NEWS : BOCI initiated coverage on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) at Overweight with a.. DJ 2020 WEIMOB : Shares Slide 3% on $77 Million Stake Buy in Chinese Retail Solutions F.. MT 2020 WEIMOB : Interim Report 2020 PU