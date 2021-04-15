Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Weingarten Realty Investors    WRI

WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS

(WRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(WRI): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Weingarten Realty; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

04/15/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) ("Weingarten" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM).  

On April 15, 2021, Weingarten announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Kimco. Under the terms of the deal, each Weingarten common share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash. Based on Kimco's closing stock price on April 14, 2021, this represents a total consideration of approximately $30.32 per Weingarten share.

Weingarten shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of Kimco's stock price.

The investigation concerns whether the Weingarten board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Weingarten shares of common stock.

If you are a shareholder of Weingarten and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wri-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-weingarten-realty-are-shareholders-getting-a-fair-deal-301269882.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS
09:16a(WRI) : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Weingarten Realty; Are Shar..
PR
07:34aWEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS  : Kimco Realty to Acquire Rival Shopping Center Own..
MT
06:31aWEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS  : Kimco Realty and Weingarten Realty Announce Strat..
BU
04/14WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS  : Baird Reinstates Weingarten Realty Investors at O..
MT
03/29WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and..
BU
03/15WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS  : WRI Proxy Statement 2021
PU
03/15WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS  : 2020 WRI Annual Report
PU
03/09WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS  : BTIG Research Adjusts Weingarten Realty Investors..
MT
03/08WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS  : Announces Promotions
BU
03/08WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ