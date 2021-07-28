Weingarten Realty Investors : Letter to Shareholders, dated July 28, 2021 (Form 8-K)

July 28, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

TIME IS GROWING SHORT-

PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR SHARES ARE REPRESENTED!

The August 3, 2021 Special Meeting of Weingarten Realty Investors shareholders is fast approaching and, according to our latest records, we have not yet received your vote. Your board of trust managers unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the proposed merger with Kimco Realty Corporation.

Your vote is important! Completion of the merger requires the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the outstanding Weingarten Realty Investors shares. The failure of any shareholder to vote will have the same effect as a vote against the proposal to approve the merger. If you have not already done so, please vote TODAY by simply pressing the 'VOTE NOW' button in the accompanying email.

Thank you for your participation.

Very truly yours,

Joe D. Shafer

Senior Vice President and Secretary