  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weingarten Realty Investors
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRI   US9487411038

WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS

(WRI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors : Letter to Shareholders, dated July 28, 2021 (Form 8-K)

07/28/2021 | 10:34am EDT
July 28, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

TIME IS GROWING SHORT-

PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR SHARES ARE REPRESENTED!

The August 3, 2021 Special Meeting of Weingarten Realty Investors shareholders is fast approaching and, according to our latest records, we have not yet received your vote. Your board of trust managers unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the proposed merger with Kimco Realty Corporation.

Your vote is important! Completion of the merger requires the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the outstanding Weingarten Realty Investors shares. The failure of any shareholder to vote will have the same effect as a vote against the proposal to approve the merger. If you have not already done so, please vote TODAY by simply pressing the 'VOTE NOW' button in the accompanying email.

Thank you for your participation.

Very truly yours,

Joe D. Shafer

Senior Vice President and Secretary

REMEMBER:

You can vote your shares electronically-it's quick and easy!

Please simply press the 'VOTE NOW' button in the accompanying email.

If you have any questions, or need assistance in voting

your shares, please call our proxy solicitor,

INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED,

1 (888) 750-5884 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada, or

+1 (412) 232-3651 (from other locations).

1

Disclaimer

Weingarten Realty Investors published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 14:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
