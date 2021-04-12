Weiqiao Textile : PROXY FORM FOR THE H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2021

Notes:

The Company's register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 28 April 2021 to Friday, 28 May 2021 (both dates inclusive), during which no transfer of shares will be registered. Holders of H Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 are entitled to attend and vote at the H Shareholders Class Meeting. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the H Shareholders Class Meeting, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 27 April 2021.

Holders of H Shares, who intend to attend the H Shareholders Class Meeting, must complete the reply slips for attending the H Shareholders Class Meeting and return them to the office of the secretary to the Board not later than 20 days before the date of the H Shareholders Class Meeting, i.e. no later than Saturday, 8 May 2021.

Details of the office of the secretary to the Board are as follows:

Room 412, Fourth Floor Company Office Building No. 1 Wei Fang Road

Zouping Economic Development Zone Zouping City

Shandong Province The PRC

Postal Code: 256200

Tel: (86) 543 416 2222

Fax: (86) 543 416 2000

Each holder of H Shares who has the right to attend and vote at the H Shareholders Class Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a shareholder of the Company or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the H Shareholders Class Meeting. A proxy of a shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy may only vote on a poll.

The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign, or other documents of authorisation, must be notarially certified.

To be valid, the form of proxy, and if the form of proxy is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, a certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority (such certification to be made by a notary public), must be delivered to the Company's H Shares registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

If a proxy attends the H Shareholders Class Meeting on behalf of a shareholder, he should produce his ID card and the instrument signed by the proxy or his legal representative, which specifies the date of its issuance. If the legal representative of a legal person share shareholder attends the H Shareholders Class Meeting, such legal representative should produce his ID card and valid documents evidencing his capacity as such legal representative. If a legal person share shareholder appoints a representative of the company other than its legal representative to attend the H Shareholders Class Meeting, such representative should produce his ID card and an authorization instrument affixed with the seal of the legal person share shareholder and duly signed by its legal representative.

The H Shareholders Class Meeting is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders attending the H Shareholders Class Meeting are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.

IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution, please place a " ✔ " in the box marked "FOR". If you wish to vote against a resolution, please place a " ✔ " in the box marked "AGAINST". Failure to complete a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote(s) at his discretion. The shares abstained will not be counted in the calculation of the required majority. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution (or any amendment thereto) properly put to the H Shareholders Class Meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the H Shareholders Class Meeting.

Completion and deposit of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish. In the event that you attend the meeting after having lodged this form of proxy, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.