Weiqiao Textile : SHAREHOLDERS REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2021

魏橋紡織股份有限公司
Weiqiao Textile Company Limited*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2698)
SHAREHOLDERS' REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2021
|
|
To: Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (the "Company")
|
|
|
I/We (1)
|
|
|
,
|
of (1)
|
|
|
,
|
being the registered holder(s) of (2)
|
|
H shares/domestic shares in
the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of the Company to be held at the conference hall 401 on the Fourth Floor, Company Office Building, No. 1 Wei Fang Road, Zouping Economic Development Zone, Zouping City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on 28 May 2021 (Friday) or at any adjournment thereof.
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) and registered address(es) as shown in the register of members in block capitals.
-
Please insert the number and category of shares in your name(s).
-
In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip must be delivered to the office of the secretary to the board of directors of the Company not later than 20 days before the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. no later than 8 May 2021 (Saturday) personally or by mail, cable or facsimile (Fax: 86 (543) 416 2000).
Details of the address of the office of the secretary to the board of directors of the Company are as follows:
Room 412, Fourth Floor Company Office Building No. 1 Wei Fang Road
Zouping Economic Development Zone Zouping City
Shandong Province The PRC
Postal Code: 256200
Tel: (86) 543 416 2222
Fax: (86) 543 416 2000