WEIQIAO TEXTILE COMPANY LIMITED

(2698)
Weiqiao Textile : SHAREHOLDERS REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2021

04/12/2021 | 05:31am EDT
魏橋紡織股份有限公司

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2698)

SHAREHOLDERS' REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2021

To: Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (the "Company")

I/We (1)

,

of (1)

,

being the registered holder(s) of (2)

H shares/domestic shares in

the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of the Company to be held at the conference hall 401 on the Fourth Floor, Company Office Building, No. 1 Wei Fang Road, Zouping Economic Development Zone, Zouping City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on 28 May 2021 (Friday) or at any adjournment thereof.

Date:

2021

Signature:

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and registered address(es) as shown in the register of members in block capitals.
  2. Please insert the number and category of shares in your name(s).
  3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip must be delivered to the office of the secretary to the board of directors of the Company not later than 20 days before the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. no later than 8 May 2021 (Saturday) personally or by mail, cable or facsimile (Fax: 86 (543) 416 2000).
    Details of the address of the office of the secretary to the board of directors of the Company are as follows:
    Room 412, Fourth Floor Company Office Building No. 1 Wei Fang Road
    Zouping Economic Development Zone Zouping City
    Shandong Province The PRC
    Postal Code: 256200
    Tel: (86) 543 416 2222
    Fax: (86) 543 416 2000
  • For identification purposes only. The Company is registered in Hong Kong as a non-Hong Kong company under the English name "Weiqiao Textile Company Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Disclaimer

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12 743 M 1 945 M 1 945 M
Net income 2020 205 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net cash 2020 9 157 M 1 398 M 1 398 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,39x
Yield 2020 4,24%
Capitalization 2 103 M 321 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,58x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 34,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jia Kun Wei General Manager
Su Wen Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hong Xia Zhang Chairman
Xiao Yun Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wing Yau Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIQIAO TEXTILE COMPANY LIMITED22.22%321
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.18.20%3 439
TEIJIN LIMITED-4.74%3 233
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION171.09%2 207
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.51.77%1 613
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION162.75%1 551
