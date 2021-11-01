WEIS MARKETS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K

WEIS MARKETS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Company's comparable store sales increase 4.6 percent in third quarter

Sunbury, PA (November 1, 2021) - Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) today reported its financial results for the thirteen-week period and 39-week period ended September 25, 2021.

Net sales totaled $1.1 billion for the thirteen-week period ended September 25, 2021, compared to $1.0 billion for the same period in 2020, up 6.1 percent. Third quarter comparable store sales increased 4.6 percent on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 19.4 percent on a two-year stacked basis.

The Company's third quarter net income totaled $28.5 million compared to $31.3 million in 2020, down 9.0 percent. Third quarter earnings per share totaled $1.06 compared to $1.16 per share for the same period in 2020.

"We continued to generate strong results in the third quarter," said Weis Markets' Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. "Our hard-working and dedicated associates are the key to our success. They continue to help us navigate through the challenges of a pandemic-impacted marketplace which includes a tight labor market, supply chain disruptions, and product cost inflation resulting in some consumer resistance."

In addition to the Company's longstanding holiday bonus programs, Mr. Weis said the Company will be paying an appreciation bonus in January to most associates, as it has done periodically in the past 18 months, for their ongoing efforts to serve customers.

The Company also increased its 2021 capital expenditures outlook to $150 million, up 11.1 percent from the $135 million budget announced at its annual shareholder meeting in April. Along with continued investments in associates and customers, the accelerated reinvestments in hundreds of retail store improvement projects and supply chain network capabilities will further enable the Company's long-term positive momentum.