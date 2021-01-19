Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Weis Markets, Inc.    WMK

WEIS MARKETS, INC.

(WMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weis Markets : Michael T. Lockard To Become Weis Markets' Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

01/19/2021 | 10:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUNBURY, Penn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)  today announced Michael T. Lockard, a long-time financial retail executive, will become the Company's  Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer. He will succeed Scott Frost, who is retiring.

To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Frost will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer until March 12, at which time Mr. Lockard will assume the role. As Weis Markets' Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Lockard will oversee the day-to-day management of the company's accounting, auditing and financial functions. He will report to Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lockard has more than 25 years of senior-level executive experience in retail, supermarket and supply chain companies, overseeing strategic planning, finance and accounting, information technology and global shared services.

"Michael Lockard is a seasoned financial professional with extensive experience in retail, particularly food retail," said Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During his retail career, he has helped drive efficiencies and managed large, multi-discipline financial teams that have been a strong business partner to his respective companies' merchant, supply chain and store teams. We are pleased to welcome him to our Company and look forward to working with him."

"We are also grateful to Scott Frost, our retiring CFO, and congratulate him on a successful 42-year career with our company," said Mr. Weis. "As CFO, he led our financial unit and developed a capable team that will position us for continued success going forward. We wish Scott all the best in his retirement."

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-t-lockard-to-become-weis-markets-senior-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-301211415.html

SOURCE Weis Markets, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WEIS MARKETS, INC.
03:29aWEIS MARKETS : Michael T. Lockard To Become Weis Markets' Senior Vice President ..
PR
2020CORRECTION : Weis Markets Posts Higher Q3 Results
MT
2020WEIS MARKETS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020WEIS MARKETS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
2020WEIS MARKETS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
2020Weis Markets Posts Higher Q3 Results
MT
2020WEIS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020WEIS MARKETS : Reports Third Quarter Results
PR
2020WEIS MARKETS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
2020WEIS MARKETS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ