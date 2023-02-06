Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

(WKOF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-02-06 am EST
195.00 GBX    0.00%
11:52aWeiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration
PR
01/06Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet
PR
2022Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

02/06/2023 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Director Declaration

06 February 2023

The Company announces that Mrs Wendy Dorey, a non-executive director of the Company, has informed the Company that she has been appointed to the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 February 2023.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:        01481 745001


END
 


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.
11:52aWeiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration
PR
01/06Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet
PR
2022Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet
PR
2022Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2022Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet
PR
2022Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2022Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2022Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet
PR
2022Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet
PR
2022Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Corre : Half-yearly report
PR
More news