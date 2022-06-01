Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Directorate Change

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Directorate Change

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund is pleased to announce that it has appointed Krishna Shanmuganathan to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. Mr Shanmuganathan also joins the Audit and the Management & Engagement committees of the Board.

Mr Shanmuganathan brings a wealth of experience to the Board of the Company and has been a Non-Executive Director of abrdn Asia Focus plc since June 2020. He founded Scylax Partners in 2016, a provider of specialist advisory services, and prior to that was a managing partner at Hakluyt & Company (Asia), a risk advisory company, having established and led the Asia Pacific offices of the firm, based in Singapore. Before that Krishna held research and analyst roles at Fidelity International and Cambridge Associates after a successful and varied career in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. He holds a number of other non-executive appointments including being on the advisory board of Serendipity Capital, chairman of the trustees of St Jude India Child Care Centres UK and a trustee of Solefield School Educational Trust.

Norman Crighton, Chairman of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund, commented:

“The Directors are delighted to welcome Krishna to the Board of the Company. His wealth of experience in varied roles, as well as his knowledge of investment trusts, will provide a fresh perspective on the Company. We look forward to his contribution as we continue to market the Company’s track record to a wider audience. Krishna’s appointment is part of the process of renewing the Board as we approach the tenth anniversary of the Company in 2023.”

Krishna Shanmuganathan commented:

“It is a great honour and privilege to be joining the Board of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund. The Company offers a unique investment proposition in the market which has served current shareholders well since its inception in 2013. Weiss Asset Management remain one of the leading investment managers at discovering undervalued securities and with Korean preference shares currently priced at significant discounts, the opportunity remains very compelling. I’m looking forward to contributing to the Board’s robust oversight of the Company, ensuring it continues to deliver for shareholders.”

Additional Information in respect of the AIM Rules

The following information regarding the appointment of Krishna Shanmuganathan, aged 48, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current Directorships Previous Directorships (within the last five years) Abrdn Asia Focus plc

Scylax Ltd

Serendipity Holdings and Nominees Limited

Solefield School Educational Trust Limited MTW Group Ltd

As at the date of this announcement, Krishna Shanmuganathan does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

Save as set out above there are no further disclosures pursuant to Rule 17 or Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Krishna Shanmuganathan.

