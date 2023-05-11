Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

(WKOF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-05-10 am EDT
184.50 GBX    0.00%
02:02aWeiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Directorate Change
PR
05/10Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Results of Realisation Opportunity
PR
05/10Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Directorate Change

05/11/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Directorate Change

As noted in the Chair’s Review to the Company's 2022 Annual Report, Norman Crighton, who has served as Chair since the Company’s launch in 2013, is due to rotate off the Board following 10 years of service.

The Board is pleased to announce that it has now given consideration to Chair succession and believes it to be in the best interests of the Company that Krishna Shanmuganathan, who was appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive director in June 2022, be appointed as the Company’s new independent Chair immediately following the 2023 AGM to be held on 20 July 2023.

For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/ James Fischer – Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow – Sales		 +44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Le Page		 +44 1481 745 001

Website 

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com



© PRNewswire 2023
All news about WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.
02:02aWeiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Directorate Change
PR
05/10Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Results of Realisation Opportunity
PR
05/10Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/09Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/09Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/05Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dealing in Shares
PR
05/05Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet
PR
05/02Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Corre : Interim Dividend
PR
05/02Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend
PR
05/02Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. Declares Interim Dividend for the Year Ended December..
CI
More news
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer