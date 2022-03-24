Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

(WKOF)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/24 12:35:27 pm EDT
208 GBX    --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company

03/24/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B933LL68

Issuer Name

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK


2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

City of London Investment Management Company Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom


4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Mar-2022


6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Mar-2022


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24.760000 0.000000 24.760000 17161943
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 25.648940 0.000000 25.648940

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B933LL68 0 17161943 0.000000 24.760000
Sub Total 8.A 17161943 24.760000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
City of London Investment Management Company Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of City of London Investment Group plc and is the only entity subject to the notification obligations 24.760000 24.760000%


10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held


11. Additional Information


12. Date of Completion

24-Mar-2022


13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


© PRNewswire 2022
