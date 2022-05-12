Log in
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend
PR
05/04Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet
PR
05/03Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Annual Report & Audited Financial Statements
PR
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend

05/12/2022 | 10:30am EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Interim Dividend

12 May 2022

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date             Thursday 19 May 2022
Record Date                      Friday 20 May 2022
Payment Date                   Friday 10 June 2022
Dividend per Share          0.063732 pounds per share (Sterling)

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andy Le Page
+44 (0) 1481 745001

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/Alaina Wong - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
 

Website:              www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com        


© PRNewswire 2022
