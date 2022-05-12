Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
Interim Dividend
12 May 2022
The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021 as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date Thursday 19 May 2022
Record Date Friday 20 May 2022
Payment Date Friday 10 June 2022
Dividend per Share 0.063732 pounds per share (Sterling)
