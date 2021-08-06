Log in
    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

(WKOF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/06 05:07:58 am
274.2 GBX   +0.81%
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : Monthly Factsheet

08/06/2021 | 04:40am EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Monthly Factsheet

6 August 2021

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of July 2021.  Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589861/WKOF_Factsheet_July_2021.pdf

For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/ Justin McKeegan/ James Fischer – Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow – Sales		 +44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Le Page		 +44 1481 745 001

Website:        

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© PRNewswire 2021
