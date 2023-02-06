Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

(WKOF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-02-06 am EST
195.00 GBX    0.00%
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet

02/06/2023 | 11:45am EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
 

Monthly Factsheet

06 February 2023

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of January 2023.  Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:
 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996696/WKOF_Factsheet_January_2023.pdf


For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/Alaina Wong/James Fischer – Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow – Sales		 +44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Le Page		 +44 1481 745 001

Website:        
www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


