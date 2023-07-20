NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

(The “Company”)

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

20 JULY 2023

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 28 June 2023 were duly passed.

Votes representing 48.98% of the issued share capital were cast.

Ordinary Resolution For % Discretion (voted in favour) % Against % Abstain % 1 33,927,409 100 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 2 33,924,909 99.99 0 0.00 2,500 0.01 0 0.00 3 33,924,909 99.99 0 0.00 2,500 0.01 0 0.00 4 33,924,909 99.99 0 0.00 2,500 0.01 0 0.00 5 33,927,409 100 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 6 33,924,909 99.99 0 0.00 2,500 0.01 0 0.00 7 33,924,909 99.99 0 0.00 2,500 0.01 0 0.00 8 33,924,909 99.99 0 0.00 2,500 0.01 0 0.00 9 23,574,909 69.49 0 0.00 10,352,500 30.51 0 0.00 Special Resolution For % Discretion (voted in favour) % Against % Abstain % 10 33,924,759 99.99 0 0.00 2,650 0.01 0 0.00 11 33,924,759 99.99 0 0.00 2,650 0.01 0 0.00

Resolution 9 authorises the Company to make market purchases of up to 40% of the Company’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares), being 27,706,232 ordinary shares. Resolution 9 passed with a majority of votes cast by shareholders in favour. The Board understands the shareholder who voted against the Resolution did not intend to vote against it. However in accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board is engaging with this shareholder and will provide an update to the market on the views received and any actions the Company intends to take.

Special Resolutions:

THAT, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to issue, sell, to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert and make offers or agreements to issue Ordinary Shares for cash without first offering them to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings, provided that this power shall be limited so that it:

(i.) expires at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be issued or sold after such expiry and the Directors may issue or sell Ordinary Shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(ii.) shall be limited to the issue or sale of Ordinary Shares up to 6,926,558 Ordinary Shares being approximately 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company, as at the date of this Notice.

THAT, conditional on resolution 10 above having been passed, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, in addition to and without prejudice to the power granted by resolution 10 above, to issue, sell, to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert and make offers or agreements to issue Ordinary Shares for cash without first offering them to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings, provided that this power shall be limited so that it:

(i.) expires at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be issued or sold after such expiry and the Directors may issue or sell Ordinary Shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(ii). shall be limited to the issue or sale of up to 6,926,558 Ordinary Shares being approximately 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company, as at the date of this Notice.

Details of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company’s website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001

Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/James Fischer – Nomad

James Waterlow – Sales

Tel: 020 7496 30000





