Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : Interim Dividend

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Interim Dividend



27 April 2021

Further to its previous notice that the Directors intend to declare an interim dividend on 28 April 2021, the Company advises that the Directors now intend to declare an interim dividend on 4 May 2021. This is intended to reflect the Directors’ current expectations relating to the receipt of dividends in respect of securities in the Company’s portfolio.



