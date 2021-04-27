Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

(WKOF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/27 11:35:17 am
275 GBX   --.--%
11:39aWEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Interim Dividend
PR
04/12WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Annual Report & Audited Financial Statements
PR
04/07WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Monthly Factsheet
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : Interim Dividend

04/27/2021 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Interim Dividend


27 April 2021

Further to its previous notice that the Directors intend to declare an interim dividend on 28 April 2021, the Company advises that the Directors now intend to declare an interim dividend on 4 May 2021. This is intended to reflect the Directors’ current expectations relating to the receipt of dividends in respect of securities in the Company’s portfolio.
 

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745385

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell/Justin McKeegan - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
 

Website:              www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.
11:39aWEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Interim Dividend
PR
04/12WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Annual Report & Audited Financial Statements
PR
04/07WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Monthly Factsheet
PR
03/25WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : s) in Company
PR
03/15WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Realisation Opportunity and Publication of Circu..
PR
03/08WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Share Buy-Back Programme
PR
03/05WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Monthly Factsheet
PR
02/05WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Monthly Factsheet
PR
01/29WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : s) in Company
PR
01/28WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND  : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ