Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.    WKOF   GG00B933LL68

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

(WKOF)
Summary 
Official Publications

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund : s) in Company

03/25/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B933LL68

Issuer Name

WEISS KOREA OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK


2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

City of London Investment Management Company Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom


4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

Yes

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Mar-2021


6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Mar-2021


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 25.900000 0.000000 25.900000 20987331
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 26.100000 0.00000 26.100000 21272814


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B933LL68 0 20987331 0.000000 25.900000
Sub Total 8.A 20987331 25.900000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
City of London Investment Management Company Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of City of London Investment Group plc and is the only entity subject to the notification obligations 25.900000 25.900000


10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held


11. Additional Information


12. Date of Completion

25-Mar-2021


13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


© PRNewswire 2021
