Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The investment objective and investment policy of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation, by investing primarily in listed South Korean preference shares. Specifically, the Company invests primarily in listed preference shares issued by companies incorporated in South Korea (Korea), which in many cases trade at a discount to the corresponding common shares of the same companies. The Company may, in accordance with its investment policy, also invest some portion of its assets in other securities, including exchange-traded funds, futures contracts, options, swaps and derivatives related to Korean equities, and cash and cash equivalents. The Company does not have any concentration limits. The Companyâs alternative investment fund manager is Weiss Asset Management LP.

Sector Closed End Funds