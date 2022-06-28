Log in
    WEJO   BMG9525W1091

WEJO GROUP LIMITED

(WEJO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:43 2022-06-28 am EDT
1.465 USD   +20.08%
08:31aThinking about buying stock in Kezar Life Sciences, Evofem Biosciences, Agile Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, or Wejo Group?
PR
08:02aWejo and Ford to Leverage Connected Vehicle Data Across Europe to Enable End-to-End Insurance Offerings
BU
06/23Wejo Launches Wejo Labs to Provide Data Scientists with Self-Serve Access to One of the Largest Dataset of Connected Vehicle Data in Order to Perform Advanced Analytics
BU
Thinking about buying stock in Kezar Life Sciences, Evofem Biosciences, Agile Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, or Wejo Group?

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for KZR, EVFM, AGRX, STRO, and WEJO.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-kezar-life-sciences-evofem-biosciences-agile-therapeutics-sutro-biopharma-or-wejo-group-301576882.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
