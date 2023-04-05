Wejo : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 5, 2023

WEJO GROUP LIMITED

EXPLANATORY NOTE









Item 8.01 Other Events.





The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2023 (the "Form 10-K"), inadvertently omitted Exhibit 23.1, the consent of Ernst & Young LLP (the "Form 10-K Consent"). The Form 10-K Consent is attached hereto as Exhibit 23.1, and does not change any previously reported financial results or any other disclosures contained in the Form 10-K.





Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.





Set forth below is a list of the exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K.









Exhibit No. Description 23.1 Consent of Ernst & Young LLP 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).













SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized.









Dated: April 5, 2023

Wejo Group Limited By: /s/ John T. Maxwell John T. Maxwell Chief Financial Officer and Director





