Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wejo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEJO   BMG9525W1091

WEJO GROUP LIMITED

(WEJO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-04-03
0.5461 USD   +23.64%
04:53pWejo : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 8-K
PU
04:36pWejo Group Ltd : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03Wejo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on April 3, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wejo : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 8-K

04/05/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
wejo-20230405

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
Current Report
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 5, 2023
WEJO GROUP LIMITED
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Bermuda 001-41091 98-1611674
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission file number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
Canon's Court
22 Victoria Street
Hamilton Bermuda HM12
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
+44 8002343065
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class: Trading
Symbol(s) 		Name of Each Exchange on
Which Registered:
Common Share, par value $0.001 per share WEJO The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of common shares at an exercise price of $11.50 WEJOW The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter):
Emerging growth company ý
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨



EXPLANATORY NOTE


Item 8.01 Other Events.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2023 (the "Form 10-K"), inadvertently omitted Exhibit 23.1, the consent of Ernst & Young LLP (the "Form 10-K Consent"). The Form 10-K Consent is attached hereto as Exhibit 23.1, and does not change any previously reported financial results or any other disclosures contained in the Form 10-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Set forth below is a list of the exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K.


Exhibit No. Description
23.1
Consent of Ernst & Young LLP
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized.


Dated: April 5, 2023
Wejo Group Limited
By: /s/ John T. Maxwell
John T. Maxwell
Chief Financial Officer and Director

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wejo Group Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 20:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WEJO GROUP LIMITED
04:53pWejo : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 8-K
PU
04:36pWejo Group Ltd : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03Wejo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on April 3, 2023
AQ
04/03Transcript : Wejo Group Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 03, 2023
CI
04/03WEJO GROUP LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/03Wejo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
GL
04/03Wejo Group Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
03/31Wejo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on April 3, 2023
GL
03/31Wejo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on April 3, 2023
GL
03/29Wejo Group Ltd : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEJO GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,90 M - -
Net income 2022 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,4 M 59,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wejo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,55 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 404%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Barlow Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy E. Lee Chairman
David Burns Chief Technology Officer
Ann M. Schwister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEJO GROUP LIMITED13.53%59
CLARIVATE PLC7.43%6 053
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED14.34%4 403
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.-12.21%2 939
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION20.10%2 488
JMDC INC.22.75%2 214
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer