Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wejo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEJO   BMG9525W1091

WEJO GROUP LIMITED

(WEJO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-20
0.6901 USD   -4.60%
08:54aWejo Expands Partnership with Renault Group to Give Fleet Solution Providers and Fleet Managers Transformative Remote Asset and Activity Management Services
BU
02/14Wejo to Participate in Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference
AQ
02/13Wejo to Participate in Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wejo : Expands Partnership with Renault Group

02/22/2023 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Telematics Service Providers, Fleet Management Service Companies and Fleet Managers to streamline efficiencies with Renault Group Easy Connect for Fleets cloud platform for fleet management and Wejo integration

MANCHESTER, England, 13 February 2023 - Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good™ cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced its partnership with Renault Group (OTCMKTS: RNLSY) has expanded to provide Wejo with direct access to vehicle data from Renault Group through Renault Group cloud platform, Easy Connect for Fleet solutions for fleet management. The expanded partnership and integration with Easy Connect for Fleet Solutions represent the next step in Wejo's entrance into the fleet management market - anticipated at $38 billion by 2024.

The data Wejo receives from the Renault Group Easy Connect for Fleets platform will come directly from participating fleet vehicles and be processed through Wejo's ADEPT data processing and analytics platform. The data can then be leveraged by telematics service providers (TSPs), fleet owners and fleet management service (FMS) companies interested in utilizing data from embedded vehicle hardware to support fleet services instead of more unreliable aftermarket hardware.

"Our expanded partnership with Renault Group and further integration of fleet solution capabilities underpin Wejo's rapid expansion in Europe," said Benoit Joly, chief commercial officer at Wejo. "Integrating with Renault Group Easy Connect for Fleets platform was a natural next step in our ongoing collaboration. We are committed to working closely with Renault Group to deliver a robust vision regarding the future of mobility. This partnership is a critical catalyst for Wejo's success in the European market."

TSPs and FMS companies with Wejo and Renault Group Easy Connect for Fleets platform will gain the insights needed to inform operations, including geographic locations, fuel insights, odometer and speed readings, and tire pressure. Additionally, Wejo will have access to driver behavior information that includes the necessary

data to promote safe driving. By leveraging driver performance, Wejo's customers will be able to identify opportunities for improvement and training, ultimately allowing fleet owners peace of mind, knowing that they are leveraging data for the good of their fleets and drivers while protecting their investments and reducing exposure to liability.

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables Smart Mobility for Good™ products and services by organizing trillions of data points from approximately 20 million vehicles and more than 85 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: For more information, visit www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link: https://www.wejo.com/forward-looking-statements

Media:

Ben Hohmann, Wejo Ben.Hohmann@Wejo.com

Katie Obrien, RH Strategic, on behalf of Wejo kobrien@rhstrategic.com

Investors:

Tahmin Clarke, Wejo tahmin.clarke@wejo.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wejo Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 14:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WEJO GROUP LIMITED
08:54aWejo Expands Partnership with Renault Group to Give Fleet Solution Providers and Fleet ..
BU
02/14Wejo to Participate in Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference
AQ
02/13Wejo to Participate in Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference
BU
02/01Wejo Announces TKB Critical Technologies 1 to Retain Approximately $56.7 Million in its..
AQ
01/31Wejo Announces TKB Critical Technologies 1 to Retain Approximately $56.7 Million in its..
BU
01/30Wejo Group Ltd : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/26Wejo Announces Successful Milestone in the Business Combination Process with TKB Critic..
BU
01/25Wejo And Tkb Critical Technologies 1 : Explained
PU
01/24Wejo Group Ltd : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Sta..
AQ
01/18Wejo Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEJO GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,83 M - -
Net income 2022 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,9 M 74,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wejo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,69 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 298%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Barlow Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy E. Lee Chairman
David Burns Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEJO GROUP LIMITED43.47%75
CLARIVATE PLC24.70%7 012
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED7.23%4 191
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.-10.28%3 005
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION13.96%2 362
JMDC INC.13.36%1 999