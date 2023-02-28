Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wejo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEJO   BMG9525W1091

WEJO GROUP LIMITED

(WEJO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-21
0.6999 USD   +1.42%
08:04aWejo Expands its Fleet Coverage with Premium German OEM Support
BU
02/22Wejo : Expands Partnership with Renault Group
PU
02/22Wejo Expands Partnership with Renault Group to Give Fleet Solution Providers and Fleet Managers Transformative Remote Asset and Activity Management Services
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wejo Expands its Fleet Coverage with Premium German OEM Support

02/28/2023 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The collaboration will allow Wejo to provide connected vehicle data services for participating Mercedes-Benz fleet vehicles in the E.U.

Fleet management service companies and telematics service providers to utilize data directly from embedded OEM hardware

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good™ cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced an expanded collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH. The collaboration will enable Wejo to provide personalized connected vehicle data services for participating cloud-connected fleet vehicles in the E.U. The data Wejo receives will be derived from participating Mercedes-Benz fleet vehicles and processed through Wejo’s ADEPT platform. This data will enable fleet management service (FMS) companies and telematics service providers (TSPs) to utilize data directly from embedded OEM hardware to support fleet services without aftermarket hardware.

Wejo’s collaboration and integration with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services is an important milestone in Wejo’s entrance into the fleet management market - anticipated at $38 billion by 2024. Wejo is uniquely positioned to bring multi-OEM fleet data from a single source to FMS companies and TSPs whose customers primarily have mixed OEM fleets. Additionally, providing direct OEM data without aftermarket hardware gives access to richer data sets, reducing fleet downtime by eliminating hardware installs, and the necessity for SIM management.

“With Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services, we can deliver TSPs and FMS companies more data-driven, enhanced fleet management insights for their fleet customers and help improve safety and drive efficiencies on the roadways,” said Benoit Joly, chief commercial officer at Wejo. “Together, we aim to help customers integrate fleet data into core business processes and derive actionable insights for improved business outcomes.”

The Wejo data from participating Mercedes-Benz fleet vehicles can empower TSPs and FMS companies with the insights needed to inform operations, including geographic locations, fuel insights, odometer and speed readings, and tire pressure. Wejo will have access to driver behavior information that includes the necessary data to promote safe driving. Mercedes-Benz fleet data is shared only at the express request and direction of Mercedes-Benz customers that have expressly agreed to such sharing with Wejo and in following with data protection regulations. Additionally, Wejo ADEPT delivers the highest standards in keeping consumers’ data safe.

“Our customers want the most accurate and direct fleet data in one place with insights to improve the safety and efficiency of their operations,” said Samuel Vals, head of international partnerships at Optimum. “We’re excited to see the collaboration between Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services and Wejo to deliver direct and actionable OEM insights from Mercedes-Benz vehicles and look forward to additional integrations from Wejo.”

By leveraging driver performance, Wejo’s customers will be able to identify opportunities for improvement and training, ultimately allowing fleet owners peace of mind, knowing that they are leveraging data for the good of their fleets and drivers while protecting their investments and reducing exposure to liability.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 20.8 million vehicles, of which 13.9 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 94.6 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link: https://www.wejo.com/forward-looking-statements


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WEJO GROUP LIMITED
08:04aWejo Expands its Fleet Coverage with Premium German OEM Support
BU
02/22Wejo : Expands Partnership with Renault Group
PU
02/22Wejo Expands Partnership with Renault Group to Give Fleet Solution Providers and Fleet ..
BU
02/14Wejo to Participate in Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference
AQ
02/13Wejo to Participate in Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference
BU
02/01Wejo Announces TKB Critical Technologies 1 to Retain Approximately $56.7 Million in its..
AQ
01/31Wejo Announces TKB Critical Technologies 1 to Retain Approximately $56.7 Million in its..
BU
01/30Wejo Group Ltd : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/26Wejo Announces Successful Milestone in the Business Combination Process with TKB Critic..
BU
01/25Wejo And Tkb Critical Technologies 1 : Explained
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEJO GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,83 M - -
Net income 2022 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,8 M 72,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wejo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,67 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 310%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Barlow Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy E. Lee Chairman
David Burns Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEJO GROUP LIMITED45.51%73
CLARIVATE PLC21.58%6 837
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED8.96%4 147
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.-10.56%2 966
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION23.21%2 554
JMDC INC.10.05%1 919