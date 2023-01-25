Wejo and TKB Critical Technologies 1 Business Combination: Explained

Further to our Business Combination announcement with TKB Critical Technologies 1, Wejo's Chief Financial Officer, John Maxwell, answers some common questions we have been receiving regarding the transaction.
For a transcript of this interview please see here: https://wejo.gcs-web.com/node/7351/html
Disclaimer
Wejo Group Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 19:01:15 UTC.