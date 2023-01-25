Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wejo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEJO   BMG9525W1091

WEJO GROUP LIMITED

(WEJO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:35 2023-01-25 pm EST
0.5870 USD   -0.12%
02:02pWejo And Tkb Critical Technologies 1 Business Combination : Explained
PU
01/24Wejo Group Ltd : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18Wejo Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wejo and TKB Critical Technologies 1 Business Combination: Explained

01/25/2023 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Further to our Business Combination announcement with TKB Critical Technologies 1, Wejo's Chief Financial Officer, John Maxwell, answers some common questions we have been receiving regarding the transaction.

For a transcript of this interview please see here: https://wejo.gcs-web.com/node/7351/html

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wejo Group Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 19:01:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WEJO GROUP LIMITED
02:02pWejo And Tkb Critical Technologies 1 : Explained
PU
01/24Wejo Group Ltd : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Sta..
AQ
01/18Wejo Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award
BU
01/12WEJO GROUP LTD Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/12Wejo Signs Agreement With Toyota Motor North America to Provide Connected Vehicle Data ..
MT
01/12Wejo Announces Data Agreement with Toyota Motor North America
BU
01/12Wejo Announces Data Agreement with Toyota Motor North America
CI
01/11WEJO GROUP LTD Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/10Wejo Group to Merge With TKB Critical Technologies; Wejo Shares Rise
MT
01/10Wejo Group Limited Enters Into Business Combination with TKB Critical Technologies 1
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEJO GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,83 M - -
Net income 2022 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63,7 M 63,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wejo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,59 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 369%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Barlow Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy E. Lee Chairman
David Burns Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEJO GROUP LIMITED22.18%64
CLARIVATE PLC29.74%7 295
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED6.53%3 974
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.1.82%3 457
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION11.64%2 320
JMDC INC.13.36%2 073