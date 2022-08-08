Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wejo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEJO   BMG9525W1091

WEJO GROUP LIMITED

(WEJO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-08-04
1.700 USD   +5.59%
08:06aWejo to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022
BU
08/04Wejo to Participate in Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day
BU
08/01Wejo and RoadMedic® Partner to Deliver RTTI™ Real-Time Traffic Data for Next-Generation 9-1-1 First Responders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wejo to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

08/08/2022 | 08:06am EDT
Will host business update call to review financial results, company strategy, and operational KPIs

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) (“Wejo” or the “Company”), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good ™ and cloud and software analytics for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, announced today that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022, and host its quarterly business update call that morning at 8:30 am EDT.

Wejo invites all interested parties to participate in the call with Chief Executive Officer, Richard Barlow, and Chief Financial Officer, John Maxwell, to discuss the financial results, key elements of the Company’s business strategy, and key performance indicators management uses to help evaluate the Company’s operating performance.

The business update will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.wejo.com/. A replay of the business update call will be archived on the Investor Relations page.

Investors and other stakeholders should note that Wejo currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. In the future, Wejo will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company and may also utilize its website and/or various social media platforms to communicate important information about the Company, key personnel, updated brands and services, trends, novel marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, our customers, business partners and other stakeholders interested in Wejo to review the information posted on its website, as well as the following social media platforms: LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables Smart Mobility for GoodTM by organizing trillions of data points collected from approximately 19 million vehicles and 79 billion journeys to date, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,63 M - -
Net income 2022 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 71,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Barlow Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy E. Lee Chairman
David Burns Chief Technology Officer
Samuel Hendel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEJO GROUP LIMITED-75.15%161
CLARIVATE PLC-39.03%9 644
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-2.35%4 149
JMDC INC.-16.43%2 999
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.2.83%2 552
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION7.39%2 538