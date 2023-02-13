Advanced search
    WEJO   BMG9525W1091

WEJO GROUP LIMITED

(WEJO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-09
0.6788 USD   +6.46%
Wejo to Participate in Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

02/13/2023 | 08:32am EST
Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good™ and cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, today announced that Founder and CEO, Richard Barlow, and CFO, John Maxwell will present and host investor meetings virtually at the following conference:

Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference
February 15, 2023, presentation at 11:25 AM ET

A link to the replay of the presentation will be made available on our website, https://investors.wejo.com/, after the conference.

Management will discuss Wejo’s mission to deliver Smart Mobility products and services to both public and private organizations, its recently announced transaction with TKB Critical Technologies 1 and the company’s 2023 outlook.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 20.8 million vehicles, of which 13.9 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 94.6 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link:

https://www.wejo.com/forward-looking-statements


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,83 M - -
Net income 2022 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,7 M 73,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wejo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEJO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,68 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 305%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Michael Barlow Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
John T. Maxwell President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy E. Lee Chairman
David Burns Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEJO GROUP LIMITED41.12%74
CLARIVATE PLC31.41%7 390
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED9.06%4 200
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.-7.22%3 139
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION13.09%2 344
JMDC INC.21.56%2 197