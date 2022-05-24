Log in
Wejo to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
05/18Wedbush Adjusts Wejo Group's Price Target to $5 From $6, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/17Baird Adjusts Wejo Group's Price Target to $5 from $8, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Wejo to Participate in Investor Conferences

05/24/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, today announced that Founder and CEO, Richard Barlow and CFO, John Maxwell will present and host investor meetings at the following conferences:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 
6th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Technology Conference 
Fireside Chat at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 
Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference 
Fireside Chat at 3:45 PM ET

Management will discuss Wejo’s mission to deliver Smart Mobility products and services to both public and private organizations, its opportunity to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and enable the deployment of autonomous vehicles, and the company’s expansion into five new product lines, including audience and media measurement, remote diagnostics, and end-to-end insurance. They will also discuss Wejo’s newly launched real-time traffic intelligence solution, Wejo RTTITM , which can provide critical insights via an up-to-the-minute and holistic view of traffic conditions and safety incidents on roads using aggregated data derived from millions of connected vehicles.

A webcast for the Needham Conference can be accessed by visiting the investor relations web site at investors.wejo.com.

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables Smart Mobility for GoodTM by organizing trillions of data points from approximately 16.9 million vehicles and more than 71 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link:

https://www.wejo.com/forward-looking-statements


© Business Wire 2022
