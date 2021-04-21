Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Welbilt, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBT

WELBILT, INC.

(WBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Welbilt, Inc.

04/21/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. ("Welbilt" or the "Company") (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by The Middleby Corporation ("Middleby") (NASDAQ: MIDD). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Welbilt's shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middlebly common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.69 based upon Middleby's April 20, 2021 closing price of $166.83. Upon consummation of the deal, Middleby shareholders will own approximately 76% of the newly-combined company, leaving only 24% of the new company controlled by former Welbilt shareholders. The transaction is valued at $4.3 billion.

If you own Welbilt shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/WBT/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Welbilt's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Welbilt's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-welbilt-inc-301274316.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WELBILT, INC.
05:46pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Welbilt, Inc.
PR
02:42pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Welbilt, Inc.
PR
01:54pUPDATE : Welbilt Surges After $4.3 Billion All-Stock Merger Deal With Middleby
MT
01:39pMIDDLEBY  : to Acquire Welbilt for $4.3 Billion to Expand Commercial Foodservice..
MT
11:08aWELBILT MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
09:30aWELBILT, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
09:19aWall Street Sees Cautiously Lower Open, Netflix Subscriber Slowdown Dents Sen..
MT
08:35a(WBT) : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Welbilt; Are Shareholders G..
PR
08:31aWELBILT  : Thinking about buying stock in Welbilt, Ocugen, Obseva, Ericsson, or ..
PR
08:16aUS Futures Flat, Netflix Subscriber Slowdown Dents Sentiment
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ