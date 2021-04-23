Log in
    WBT

WELBILT, INC.

(WBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WELBILT INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Welbilt, Inc. - WBT

04/23/2021 | 09:20pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) to The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Welbilt will receive only 0.1240 shares of Middleby for each share of Welbilt that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wbt/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 318 M - -
Net income 2021 54,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 150 M 3 150 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart WELBILT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Welbilt, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELBILT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,72 $
Last Close Price 22,23 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William C. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin D. Agard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cynthia M. Egnotovich Chairman
Dino J. Bianco Independent Director
Joan Kai Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELBILT, INC.68.41%3 080
ATLAS COPCO AB28.57%74 673
FANUC CORPORATION0.99%46 854
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.18%40 502
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED31.92%33 613
SANDVIK AB11.53%33 383
