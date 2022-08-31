Welbilt : Brian Holdrich Appointed President of Frymaster

Brian Holdrich Appointed President of Frymaster August 31, 2022 NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Welbilt, announced Brian Holdrich has been named President of Frymaster, a Welbilt brand, effective August 29th.



Holdrich will assume the role previously held by Todd Phillips, who is retiring. In this role, he will be responsible for the day-to-day management of Frymaster.



In 2009, Holdrich joined Welbilt as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Kolpak. He held various roles from 2014-2022 in Sales, Marketing, Operations and Customer Service functions for the Welbilt brand portfolio throughout the North and South America markets. Holdrich most recently served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Americas at Welbilt.



As previously announced, Jim Courtright will be leaving his position as Vice President of Global Accounts of Scotsman Ice Systems to assume the position of Vice President of Sales, Americas.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Welbilt Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:00:02 UTC.