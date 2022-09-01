Welbilt : Garamy Whitmore Appointed General Manager, Merrychef U.S.

Garamy Whitmore Appointed General Manager, Merrychef U.S. August 31, 2022 NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Welbilt, announced Garamy Whitmore has been named General Manager for Merrychef U.S., effective August 29th.



In this role, he will be responsible for leading all United States sales, service and support activities for Merrychef, a Welbilt brand.



Since joining Welbilt in 2005, Whitmore has held various sales and culinary leadership roles instrumental in the growth of Convotherm, Lincoln, Merrychef and Merco brands. In his most recent role as Area Vice President, Central, he provided territorial key account and channel leadership for the entire Welbilt portfolio of brands to grow market share and brand presence.

