Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Welbilt, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBT   US9490901041

WELBILT, INC.

(WBT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
24.01 USD   +0.08%
02:31pWELBILT : Graham Sams Appointed President of Garland and Lincoln
PU
02:31pWELBILT : Stan Ioffe Appointed President of Cleveland
PU
02:31pWELBILT : Tom Kurgan Appointed General Manager, Lincoln
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Welbilt : Garamy Whitmore Appointed General Manager, Merrychef U.S.

09/01/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Garamy Whitmore Appointed General Manager, Merrychef U.S.August 31, 2022 NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Welbilt, announced Garamy Whitmore has been named General Manager for Merrychef U.S., effective August 29th.

In this role, he will be responsible for leading all United States sales, service and support activities for Merrychef, a Welbilt brand.

Since joining Welbilt in 2005, Whitmore has held various sales and culinary leadership roles instrumental in the growth of Convotherm, Lincoln, Merrychef and Merco brands. In his most recent role as Area Vice President, Central, he provided territorial key account and channel leadership for the entire Welbilt portfolio of brands to grow market share and brand presence.

Disclaimer

Welbilt Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 18:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WELBILT, INC.
02:31pWELBILT : Graham Sams Appointed President of Garland and Lincoln
PU
02:31pWELBILT : Stan Ioffe Appointed President of Cleveland
PU
02:31pWELBILT : Tom Kurgan Appointed General Manager, Lincoln
PU
02:31pWELBILT : Garamy Whitmore Appointed General Manager, Merrychef U.S.
PU
10:01aWELBILT : Nick Patterson Appointed President of Merco and KitchenConnect
PU
08/31WELBILT : Martin Huddleston Appointed General Manager, Convotherm U.S.
PU
08/31WELBILT : Brian Holdrich Appointed President of Frymaster
PU
08/31WELBILT : Jim Courtright Appointed Vice President of Sales, Americas
PU
08/01UK's Competition Watchdog Closes Probe on Ali Holding's Welbilt Takeover
MT
07/29WELBILT : Ali Group Completes Acquisition of Welbilt - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELBILT, INC.
More recommendations
Chart WELBILT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Welbilt, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Kevin Clark Chief Executive Officer
Filippo Berti Chairman & President
Bradford D. Willis CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Richard Sheffer Vice President-Risk Management
Philip M. Dei Dolori Global VP, General Manager-EMEA & APAC Region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELBILT, INC.1.01%3 438
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.50%48 135
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-16.70%34 027
FANUC CORPORATION-7.57%31 097
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.99%22 520
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.95%21 785