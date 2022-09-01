Welbilt : Graham Sams Appointed President of Garland and Lincoln

September 1, 2022

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Welbilt, announced Graham Sams has been named President of Garland and Lincoln, both Welbilt brands, effective August 29th. In this role, Sams will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Garland and Lincoln companies.

Sams joined Welbilt in 2011 as Production Manager of the Garland manufacturing facility, where he focused on continuously improving manufacturing processes. After increasing roles of responsibility in manufacturing, he was promoted to Managing Director of Lincoln in 2017, where he successfully led a refocus on the brand and launched key product improvements. In 2020, Sams was named Managing Director of Cleveland, where he successfully oversaw a program of customer-focused brand improvement.